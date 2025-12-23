After public outrage, over 500 stray dogs in Dindigul get vaccinated within three days

DINDIGUL: Over 500 stray dogs have been vaccinated since December 19, after the Palani municipality carried out a vaccination drive in the town, following complaints and pressure from locals.

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from the municipality said, “We had received so many complaints regarding dog bite cases, and to address the issue, five teams consisting of four dog catchers, one vaccinator, and two sanitary staff members were deployed.

The municipality, catering to a population of 86,000 people spread across 33 wards, conducted a dog census, which revealed that the municipality had 1,650 dogs in total. The drive officially commenced on December 19, and in the last three days, over 550 dogs have been vaccinated.

With an earlier vaccination coverage of 500 dogs already completed, the remaining are expected to be vaccinated within three days. To identify the vaccinated dogs, their legs are marked with colour using a non-allergenic spray.”

Speaking to TNIE, ward councillor K Dheenadalayan had welcomed the move. He said, “Every street has more than 15 dogs. While some residents are afraid, many feed these dogs for their survival. We also demand separate shelters for these dogs that could serve as a resting place.”