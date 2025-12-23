Amici curiae inspect e-pass system at Aliyar checkpost on Valparai road

COIMBATORE: Amici curiae appointed by the Madras High Court inspected the progress of the e-pass system at the Aliyar checkpost on Valparai Road near Aliyar on Monday.

Based on the Madras High Court direction, amici curiae T Mohan, Senior Counsel, Advocates M Santhanaraman and Mohammed Sadiq along with the Pollachi Sub-Collector, officials of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), Valparai Municipality, and Town Panchayat visited the Aliyar checkpost where e-pass was made mandatory for vehicles belonging to non-residents of Valparai.

The system has been in force since November 1.

Sources say between 750 and 900 vehicles of outsiders that obtained e-passes travel through Aliyar check post during weekdays and holidays and the same number of Valparai-registered vehicles use the stretch (e-pass is not mandatory for local vehicles). However, the number of vehicles passing through the same checkpost reduces during weekdays.

"Only 650 to 700 vehicles arrive at Valparai during the weekend. The number is fewer during weekdays," an official said.

The team also visited plastic collection points that are being monitored by the Valparai Municipality in and around Valparai since the dumping of plastic waste in open places is banned by the Madras High Court to protect the Western Ghats.

The team also visited the Malakkappara checkpost where 350 to 400 vehicles with e-pass pass through. Malakakpara is located on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Amici curiae is expected to submit its status report to the Madras High Court in the coming weeks about the progress of the e-pass system and the implementation of the plastic ban in Valparai.