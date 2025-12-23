Auroville Literature Festival 2.0 concludes

VILLUPURAM: The second edition of the Auroville Literature Festival (ALF 2.0) concluded with a valedictory session in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor and Chairman of the Auroville Foundation RN Ravi on Monday. The festival focused on the theme 'Five Dreams of Sri Aurobindo'.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi said, “Auroville offers a solution to the world beyond the human-centric era. Auroville is a sacred pilgrimage, where people from many countries live together. India is not merely a geographical entity, it is a civilisational power rooted in Vedic philosophy.”

He said India had moved from a stage of subsistence to renewal. “When other countries hoarded Covid-19 vaccines, India shared vaccines with 150 countries, showing that we are all one. India’s role in including the African Union in the G20 reflects the view that no part of the world should be left out,” Ravi said.

He said India had chosen dialogue for peace. “To realise the dreams of Sri Aurobindo, India must remain firm in its foundational spiritual values. True freedom lies in moving towards unity beyond divisions. Literature cannot remain isolated from this renewal,” Ravi said.

Stating that India’s role extended beyond itself, he said, “Bharat was not born only for itself. Writers should serve as a creative medium to strengthen the unity of the entire creation.”