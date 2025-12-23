Auroville Literature Festival 2.0 concludes

VILLUPURAM: The second edition of the Auroville Literature Festival (ALF 2.0) concluded with a valedictory session in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor and Chairman of the Auroville Foundation RN Ravi on Monday. The festival focused on the theme 'Five Dreams of Sri Aurobindo'.
Addressing the gathering, Ravi said, “Auroville offers a solution to the world beyond the human-centric era. Auroville is a sacred pilgrimage, where people from many countries live together. India is not merely a geographical entity, it is a civilisational power rooted in Vedic philosophy.”
He said India had moved from a stage of subsistence to renewal. “When other countries hoarded Covid-19 vaccines, India shared vaccines with 150 countries, showing that we are all one. India’s role in including the African Union in the G20 reflects the view that no part of the world should be left out,” Ravi said.
He said India had chosen dialogue for peace. “To realise the dreams of Sri Aurobindo, India must remain firm in its foundational spiritual values. True freedom lies in moving towards unity beyond divisions. Literature cannot remain isolated from this renewal,” Ravi said.
Stating that India’s role extended beyond itself, he said, “Bharat was not born only for itself. Writers should serve as a creative medium to strengthen the unity of the entire creation.”
The festival featured sessions in Tamil, Sanskrit, French and English, reflecting the Mother’s vision of a unified linguistic culture.
Jayanti S Ravi, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation, said the festival combined literary discussions with cultural programmes.
The festival also paid tribute to former chairmen of the Auroville Foundation, including Professor Kirit Joshi, Professor MS Swaminathan and Dr. Karan Singh. In a message, Dr Karan Singh urged young writers to continue writing on the legacy of Sri Aurobindo and Auroville.
Earlier in the day, Ravi inaugurated the expansion wing of the Swagatham Guest House at Auroville. The event was attended by Jayanti Ravi, G Seetharaman, Officer on Special Duty, Auroville, Aravindan Neelakandan, member of the Governing Board of the Auroville Foundation; and Sudhakar, Executive Engineer, CPWD.
According to a statement, the two-storey building was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore, including civil and electrical works, and completed in 11 months. Built on a base area of 3,700 square feet, the expansion adds four suite rooms to the Swagatham Guest House to accommodate domestic and international visitors during peak periods.