Bharathiar University postpones senate meeting sans valid reason, members left disappointed 

COIMBATORE: Senate members of Bharathiar University expressed disappointment as the university administration suddenly postponed the senate meeting, scheduled to be held on December 29.

In a communication to senate members, Bharathiar University stated that due to administrative reasons, the 89th senate meeting scheduled for December 29 stands postponed, and the rescheduled date will be communicated in due course.

A senate member of Bharathiar University, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that senate members had welcomed the meeting announcement, as no senate meeting had been conducted for the past year due to poor administration.

"We received communication on Friday regarding the postponement. No valid reason was mentioned in particular; it simply stated 'due to administrative reasons.' This is not acceptable and indicates an administrative lapse. The university should have at least informed the reason transparently," he said.

Another senate member alleged that no senate meeting has been conducted for the past three years at the university and pointed out that as per norms, senate meetings should be held twice in an academic year.

He recalled that the last senate meeting, held in January, was not completed and was postponed midway because several administrative deficiencies were raised during the proceedings, after which this senate meeting was announced.

A top officer from Bharathiar University told TNIE that as the finance committee meeting is scheduled on the same day, the senate meeting has been postponed, and they plan to conduct it before the Pongal festival.