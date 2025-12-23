Bodhamalai tribals face 'uphill' battle to get basic amenities

NAMAKKAL: A loud silence engulfs the near-empty tribal hamlets at Keezhur, Melur and Kedamalai, broken by the occasional chirping of crickets and other creepy crawlers. Shrubs and bushes have taken over the small houses, spaces that once rang aloud with cheers and laughter.

“The light has been snuffed out of our village. The village used to be full of people, especially during festivals. To see it like this now is painful,” said P Madeshwaran of Keezhur, a tribal hamlet in Bodhamalai of Namakkal district.

Rows of locked houses and abandoned fields sum up the story of these hamlets, where the residents were pushed to the brink and forced to leave their homes due to years of neglect and denial of basic amenities.

Once home to hundreds of tribal households, the three hill settlements, located 4-6km apart, stand largely deserted today, reflecting how the prolonged absence of schools, healthcare and essential services pushed residents out. Locals recall that the hamlets had over 700 families and more than 2,500 people. Today, barely 50 to 60 people remain.

Education was among the earliest breaking points. Keezhur and Kedamalai had only elementary schools up to Class 5, forcing families to relocate once children were to be enrolled in middle-school. Children were expected to walk up to 8 km through steep terrain, taking more than three hours to reach schools in the foothills. While a few attempted the journey initially, most families eventually moved out.

The elementary school in Keezhur, which at one point had just two students, has been closed for over six months, while the school in Kedamalai has remained shut for nearly three years.