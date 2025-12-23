CM Stalin releases govt documents on anti-Hindi agitation in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin released a book titled Anti-Hindi Agitation – Complete Government Documents, authored by A Vennila, Assistant Editor of the Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research Department, at the secretariat on Monday. The first copy of the book was received by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

A release said the new book is a comprehensive compilation of documents about the anti-Hindi agitations that took place in Tamil Nadu, the chronologically compiled records from the public administration, law, and education departments.

The book covers the events from 1927, when Hindi was introduced as a subject in schools in the then Madras Presidency, up to 1967. It details the sustained efforts of the union and state governments of the time to impose Hindi; the struggles spearheaded by the DMK, Tamil organisations and students to thwart these moves; the measures taken by the police to suppress the protests; those who were killed, those who self-immolated; confidential government records; and orders issued for the destruction of secret documents.