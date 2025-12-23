Dolphin's Nose Viewpoint in Nilgiris reopened after partial renovation

NILGIRIS: The Dolphin's Nose Viewpoint, a well-known tourist spot near Coonoor, has reopened for tourists from Monday. It was shut for renovation two months ago.

The works related to fencing and footpaths have been over, but the construction of arch toilets for gents, women and differently abled is expected to be completed in the coming months.

"We have completed 70 percent of the toilet construction in the last two months. It will take one more month to complete the remaining work. The entire works have been taken up at a cost of Rs 75 lakh," said a forest department official.

Coonoor forest range officials said that they will continue to collect Rs 40 per adult and Rs 20 per child as an entrance fee, and there are no changes or hikes in the fees as of now.

The renovation work was taken up on September 21. Tourists and locals were not allowed to visit the viewpoint, which is located 12 km from Coonoor, during the construction.

"The tourists visiting the Sims Park in Coonoor will also visit the Dolphin Nose viewpoint without fail as travelling on the 12 km stretch, especially after 2pm, will be a pleasant experience," said a trader who expects his business will improve with the reopening of the viewpoint.

"After the renovation work, the viewpoint looks beautiful. One can see the beauty of the unique rocks, deep valleys, mountains in the Western Ghats and the gushing water in the Catherine Waterfall. These places can be clearly watched using binoculars," he added.