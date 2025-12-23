Elderly couple ends life over son’s marital issues in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A husband and wife died by suicide near Kandamangalam in Villupuram. Their son who also attempted suicide is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

The deceased were identified as S Karthikeyan (80) and his wife K Chandra (75), residents of Kumarapalayam village under Kandamangalam police limits. Their son, K Vijayan (45), was admitted to the hospital after being found unconscious.

Police said Vijayan was married to V Sathya of Seliyamedu village in Puducherry nearly 20 years ago. The couple has a son, V Vasanth (19), who is studying in the second year of college. According to the police, differences arose between Sathya and her husband and parents-in-law a few years after the marriage, leading to frequent quarrels.

Following this, Vijayan lived with his wife and son in rented houses at Thirukanur and later at Sorapattu. Sathya reportedly returned to her parental home nearly 10 years ago and has been living there since.

Police said Karthikeyan and Chandra were distressed over their son’s marital issues and financial situation, as Vijayan did not take up work after his wife left.On Sunday, when no one came out of the house, neighbours entered and found Karthikeyan and Chandra dead, while Vijayan was unconscious.

Empty pesticide containers were found at the spot. Vijayan was taken to a nearby government hospital and later referred to the Puducherry Government General Hospital for further treatment. Based on a complaint, Kandamangalam police visited the spot.

“A note was recovered in which it was stated that no one was responsible for their decision,” a police source said. A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way.

(If you have suicidal thoughts, call TN helpline at 104 or Sneha helpline 044 24640050/24640060)