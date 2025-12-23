Farmers' Leader PR Pandian released on bail, accuses ONGC of vendetta

TIRUCHY: PR Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations on Monday, accused ONGC of taking vindictive action against him for continuing his protest against it.

After the Madras High Court granted him bail, Pandian was released from the Tiruchy Central Prison on Monday where he was received by a large gathering of farmers’ association representatives.

Addressing reporters after his release, Pandian alleged that the ONGC management misused the police machinery and foisted false cases against him. “We filed a petition against ONGC before the Southern Green Tribunal, demanding that destructive projects should not be permitted in the Cauvery delta region.

So, the tribunal imposed restrictions on ONGC. Unable to face this, the company filed a false case alleging that I had threatened them by demanding Rs 100 crore. As I continued to fight against ONGC, the company acted aggressively against me and ensured that I was punished.

No properties were damaged during the protest against ONGC, as they have alleged,” he said. Stating that he, along with another farmer, went to jail because they respected the court’s verdict, Pandian expressed gratitude to farmers, political parties and advocates who fought for them.

“Members of various farmers’ associations came out in protest in our support. The Tamil Nadu government did not raise any objection, and the court has now granted bail,” he added.

He alleged that the punishment was not against the two individuals alone, but was imposed on the entire farming community and favoured corporates attempting to exploit the Cauvery delta.

Desiya Theninthiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam president P Ayyakannu, who received Pandian upon his release, urged the Chief Minister to withdraw all cases filed against farmers across the state.

It may be recalled that Pandian was recently lodged in the Tiruchy Central Prison along with another farmer after being sentenced to 13 years imprisonment by a Tiruvarur district court on December 6, for allegedly damaging ONGC properties during a 2015 protest. However, the HC granted him bail on December 19.