Follow regulations during festive season, Puducherry cops tell hotels

PUDUCHERRY: Police have advised hotel owners to strictly adhere to government regulations and ensure the safety of tourists during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A consultation meeting with liquor shop owners, resto-bar operators, hotel owners and guest house managers was held at a private hotel on Monday. The meeting was presided over by Senior Superintendent of Police R Kalaivanan, and attended by several senior police officials.

Addressing the gathering, Kalaivanan stressed the importance of maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of tourists, particularly senior citizens, women and children. He said hotel managements must take adequate precautionary measures to prevent accidents during New Year celebrations and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the authorities.

The police also instructed establishments to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and ensure that celebrations are conducted in a safe and orderly manner without disturbing public peace.