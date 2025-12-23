Tamil Nadu

Fraudsters dupe Chennai woman of Rs 75,000 by claiming daughter in London faces ‘digital arrest’

The caller alleged her daughter, Abinaya, who is pursuing higher studies in London, was arrested in a fabricated case involving a Rs 10 crore bribe paid to a minister.
CHENNAI: A 49-year-old woman was cheated of Rs 75,000 in a digital arrest scam where the fraudsters threatened her that her daughter, studying abroad, will be arrested.

According to the Vadapalani police, Bhanumathi, a resident of the Arcot Road, received a call on Sunday from a man who identified himself as Ravikumar, a senior officer with the London police.

He warned Abinaya would be jailed and permanently barred from returning to India unless Rs 75,000 was immediately transferred to a bank account specified by him. Bhanumathi transferred the amount and later informed her husband, who realised it was a scam.

