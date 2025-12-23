Fraudsters dupe Chennai woman of Rs 75,000 by claiming daughter in London faces ‘digital arrest’

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old woman was cheated of Rs 75,000 in a digital arrest scam where the fraudsters threatened her that her daughter, studying abroad, will be arrested.

According to the Vadapalani police, Bhanumathi, a resident of the Arcot Road, received a call on Sunday from a man who identified himself as Ravikumar, a senior officer with the London police.

The caller alleged her daughter, Abinaya, who is pursuing higher studies in London, was arrested in a fabricated case involving a Rs 10 crore bribe paid to a minister.

He warned Abinaya would be jailed and permanently barred from returning to India unless Rs 75,000 was immediately transferred to a bank account specified by him. Bhanumathi transferred the amount and later informed her husband, who realised it was a scam.