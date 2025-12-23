India’s longest double-decker viaduct to come up in chennai

CHENNAI: India’s longest double-decker viaduct, comprising a six-lane elevated highway on the lower deck and a metro corridor on the upper level, has been proposed for an 18.4-km stretch between the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam and Chettipunniyam near Mahindra City on GST Road in Chennai.

The state government has granted in-principle approval to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for constructing the six-lane elevated corridor with pillars designed to accommodate a future metro line.

Once completed, it is expected to be the longest double-decker viaduct in the country, and possibly the world. Currently, the longest double-decker viaduct in the metro category is a 5.6-km stretch on Kamptee Road under the Nagpur Metro project.

The decision for the proposed corridor was taken at a recent meeting chaired by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam with the state highways, CMRL, NHAI and other officials last week.

‘Tenders to be invited after revised DPR gets nod’

After the completion of the Airport-KCBT Metro line for 15.46 km, which is yet to receive approval from the union government, the second phase of the metro project will be taken up from KCBT to Chengalpattu, official sources said.

At present, under Corridor 5 (Madhavaram-Sholinganallur) of Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s Phase II project, CMRL has constructed a 3.14-km-long, four-lane elevated flyover on Mount-Poonamallee Road between Mugalivakkam and Ramapuram (MIOT hospital).

The structure also accommodates a metro line above the highway, though this stretch is yet to be opened to the public.