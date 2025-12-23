Minister Ma Subramanian offers regularisation of 723 nurses; protest continues for fifth day

CHENNAI: Nurses working on contractual appointments in government hospitals continued their protest for the fifth day as talks with Health Minister Ma Subramanian failed on Monday. The minister said that the jobs of around 723 nurses will be regularised by creating new positions.

The minister held talks with various nurses’ associations including the Tamil Nadu Nurses Empowerment Association. Later speaking to reporters, Subramanian said, many of the nurses’ demands were agreed to. Before Pongal, around 723 new vacancies will be created by conducting promotion counselling for nursing superintendent grade-II and nursing tutor grade-II, he said, adding that this will create 266 and 140 posts respectively to which contractual appointments of nurses will be made.

Postings will also be created in 37 critical care blocks and nurses who worked during the Covid-19 pandemic will be posted on communal rotation. All these would add up to 723 posts in all, the minister said. Of over 8,000 nurses, services of 3,614 nurses have already been regularised, now 723 others will be posted, and the remaining will be accommodated in the future by creating new positions, Subramanian added.