Poor infrastructure at Kuthalam college dashes dreams of students

MAYILADUTHURAI: Students at the Kuthalam Government Arts and Science College have expressed concerns over the dire conditions of the temporary campus which lacks basic infrastructure, such as proper classrooms, libraries, safe toilet facilities, a safe environment, a sports ground, and a staff room, placing professors and students in adverse conditions and prompting them to leave the college.
The college was established in September 2020 at a government higher secondary school in Therezhundhur village, near Kuthalam. It was later shifted to the village e-Sevai centre along the Mayiladuthurai-Kumbakonam highway in 2021, where it has been functioning for about four years.
Sources said several students who initially joined later transferred to other colleges due to the lack of facilities. R Prasanna, a second year BA English Literature student, walks through a slushy mud road for 100 metres, climbs a rusty set of iron stairs, to sit under a steel sheet roof that is now a makeshift classroom.
“I was looking to join a government college near my house in Thiruvalangadu since my parents were concerned about the expenses and were afraid to send me off to an unknown city. So, I enrolled on the government portal to get admission, unaware of the college’s condition,” he said. Student enrolment has declined since the college began functioning, dropping from 235 admissions in 2021 to 108 admissions in 2025. In 2024, the total student strength across all three years was 440.
At present, the college has 108 first-year students, 126 second-year students, and 139 third-year students, bringing the total strength to 374. Sources said students have discontinued their studies and moved to other institutions, citing infrastructure issues.
Official sources said the college has not been shifted to a permanent campus due to the lack of suitable government land. As a result, 2.38 hectares of dry land belonging to the Thiruvadhuthurai Adheenam were identified for acquisition under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. While the Adheenam initially agreed to the sale, it later raised objections, stating that devotees opposed the acquisition after the district administration issued a notice.
Students say the present campus conditions also pose safety risks. “Two weeks ago, a snake entered one of our classrooms, and a staff later removed it,” said Sowmiya S, a student and daughter of an agricultural labourer, adding that students from similar backgrounds are forced to bear the brunt of these conditions.
“Many students from surrounding rural areas enrolled with interest. Most of them come from families of agricultural labourers, cattle rearers, masons, and construction workers,” said Siva Mohankumar, Mayiladuthurai District Secretary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.
“Students from poor backgrounds join government colleges believing education is the only means to improve their socio-economic condition. Situations like this push them to lose hope. They need an environment that supports learning,” said Gangadevi, a guest lecturer. Officials said efforts are continuing to resolve the land acquisition issue. District Collector HS Srikanth said he would look into the matter.