Poor infrastructure at Kuthalam college dashes dreams of students

MAYILADUTHURAI: Students at the Kuthalam Government Arts and Science College have expressed concerns over the dire conditions of the temporary campus which lacks basic infrastructure, such as proper classrooms, libraries, safe toilet facilities, a safe environment, a sports ground, and a staff room, placing professors and students in adverse conditions and prompting them to leave the college.

The college was established in September 2020 at a government higher secondary school in Therezhundhur village, near Kuthalam. It was later shifted to the village e-Sevai centre along the Mayiladuthurai-Kumbakonam highway in 2021, where it has been functioning for about four years.

Sources said several students who initially joined later transferred to other colleges due to the lack of facilities. R Prasanna, a second year BA English Literature student, walks through a slushy mud road for 100 metres, climbs a rusty set of iron stairs, to sit under a steel sheet roof that is now a makeshift classroom.

“I was looking to join a government college near my house in Thiruvalangadu since my parents were concerned about the expenses and were afraid to send me off to an unknown city. So, I enrolled on the government portal to get admission, unaware of the college’s condition,” he said. Student enrolment has declined since the college began functioning, dropping from 235 admissions in 2021 to 108 admissions in 2025. In 2024, the total student strength across all three years was 440.

At present, the college has 108 first-year students, 126 second-year students, and 139 third-year students, bringing the total strength to 374. Sources said students have discontinued their studies and moved to other institutions, citing infrastructure issues.