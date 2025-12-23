Real-time tracking system to curb illegal mining by March, TN tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that works are under way to put in place a real-time tracking system (RTTS) for effective monitoring of mining activities and transportation of minerals, and the system keeping close tabs on illegal mining will be fully functional from March 31, 2026.

The submission was made by director of Geology and Mining before a division bench of justices S M Subramaniam and C Kumarappan recently when a petition seeking action against illegal mining activities in Dharmapuri came up for hearing.

“It is brought to the notice of this court that real-time tracking system (hereinafter referred to as ‘RTTS’) is under way and the system will be fully functional on 31/3/2026. As of now, progress has been made to complete RTTS so as to ensure that the directorate will monitor the mining activities, transporting of mines and other matters relating thereto,” the bench stated in the order.

It noted that the affidavit filed by director, Department of Geology and Mining, elaborately speaks about the programmes devised for effective control of mining activities across the state. Stating that district collectors are responsible and accountable for any illicit mining occurring in their district, the bench said non-compliance of the provisions of the Minor Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the related Rules must be dealt with strict legal action, and complaints of illegal mining ought to be dealt with by the competent authorities.