Singanallur flyover project: Central nod for revised project estimate

COIMBATORE: After years of uncertainty, revisions and public debate, the long-awaited flyover project at the congested Singanallur junction on Trichy Road in Coimbatore city has finally received a major boost, with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways granting approval for the revised project estimate.
The clearance is expected to pave the way for the start of construction at one of Coimbatore's most notorious traffic choke points.
The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department had submitted a revised estimate of around Rs 170 crore for the project over six months ago. It factored in design modifications, land acquisition costs and the sharp rise in construction material prices. With the Union government's nod now in place, officials say the project is "inching forward" after prolonged delays.
Singanallur junction, located on the busy Trichy Road (NH-81), was identified as one of three critical "black spots" in the city along with Saravanampatti and Saibaba Colony junctions due to frequent traffic congestion and accidents.
The flyover projects at these junctions were conceived to decongest major arterial roads and support the city's rapid growth.
The Singanallur flyover, however, faced repeated hurdles. Although the original proposal was approved in 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore, the project was stalled due to overlapping plans with the proposed Coimbatore Metro Rail. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had suggested dropping flyover works at all three locations, arguing that the alignments clashed with future metro corridors.
This recommendation sparked strong opposition from residents, traders and activists, who argued that immediate traffic problems should not be sidelined for metro plans that were still at a conceptual stage. Responding to public pressure, the state government decided to retain the flyover projects at Singanallur and Saibaba Colony, as the first phase of the Metro Rail is planned along Sathyamangalam Road and Avinashi Road, not Trichy Road.
While tenders for the Saibaba Colony flyover moved forward, the Singanallur project struggled to attract bidders. Officials attributed this to technical complexities and what contractors felt was an unviable cost estimate, particularly a planned 63-metre-long span at the busy junction where Kamarajar Road and Vellalore Road intersect Trichy Road. Escalating material costs during the delay further widened the gap between estimates and market realities.
To address these concerns, the department revised the project cost to around Rs 170 cr and reworked the design. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the NH wing of the State Highways Department confirmed that the ministry has now approved the revised estimate, which includes about Rs 15 cr for land acquisition. Around 1,200 square metres of land will be acquired to improve service roads on both sides of the flyover.
"The earlier 63.4-metre-long span plan has been dropped and it is now split into two portions. The design has been tweaked to make the project more cost-effective," the official said.
The proposed flyover will stretch approximately 2.4 km, from Uzhavar Sandhai to Jai Shanthi Theatre, featuring a four-lane carriageway along Trichy Road. Officials added that the ministry is expected to finalise the tender opening date soon in order to invite potential bidders.