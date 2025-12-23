Singanallur flyover project: Central nod for revised project estimate

COIMBATORE: After years of uncertainty, revisions and public debate, the long-awaited flyover project at the congested Singanallur junction on Trichy Road in Coimbatore city has finally received a major boost, with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways granting approval for the revised project estimate.

The clearance is expected to pave the way for the start of construction at one of Coimbatore's most notorious traffic choke points.

The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department had submitted a revised estimate of around Rs 170 crore for the project over six months ago. It factored in design modifications, land acquisition costs and the sharp rise in construction material prices. With the Union government's nod now in place, officials say the project is "inching forward" after prolonged delays.

Singanallur junction, located on the busy Trichy Road (NH-81), was identified as one of three critical "black spots" in the city along with Saravanampatti and Saibaba Colony junctions due to frequent traffic congestion and accidents.

The flyover projects at these junctions were conceived to decongest major arterial roads and support the city's rapid growth.