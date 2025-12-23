Tamil Nadu launches new CSR and AI-led land-use data platforms

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Monday launched two digital platforms aimed at aligning private capital with government priorities and strengthening data-driven governance in Tamil Nadu.

Udayanidhi, who is also the ex-officio vice-chairman of the state planning commission, unveiled the Tamil Nadu Corporate Social Responsibility (TNCSR) web portal-branded Mission Inaippagam and the TiNAI-Tamil Nadu Land Use Information System (TNLUIS) at the secretariat.

The CSR portal has been developed with support from the United Nations Development Programme. Conceived as a matchmaking interface, it seeks to align CSR spending with the state’s development priorities by bringing government departments, companies and civil society organisations onto a single digital platform.

The platform is expected to reduce duplication and enable the sharing innovations across sectors. A senior planning department official said the state was keen to ensure a more equitable geographic spread of funds and prevent CSR allocations from being confined to a limited set of sectors.

The second platform, TNLUIS, funded at Rs 1.5 crore under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiative, has been developed by the Tamil Nadu Land Use Research Board using over five decades of land-use research and datasets from multiple government departments and institutions.

The system integrates geospatial technology with AI-driven analytics and offers more than 50 analytical tools across nine thematic areas, including heat stress, urban expansion, groundwater and future land-use projections.

A planning department official said TiNAI is expected to support evidence-based policymaking in urban planning, climate resilience, water management and infra development, besides aiding research.