Three caste Hindus beat up SC woman in Tirunelveli, held

TIRUNELVELI: Tension prevailed at Oorudaiyarpuram in the city after a few youths belonging to a dominant caste allegedly attacked a Scheduled Caste woman on Sunday evening following a road rage incident. Three suspects were arrested on Monday.

In a petition submitted to collector, R Thennarasi (33) of SC community said five men belonging to a dominant caste, riding two bikes, crossed their street at high speed and hit the two-wheeler of her sister Radhika. “Radhika and I chased them and found the group standing near the Komban Mada Samy temple, where we questioned them.

They attacked Radhika with sticks and abused her using caste slurs. Some SC residents who came to support us were also attacked,” Thennarasi claimed. She further alleged that people from the dominant caste in Nainarkulam often pick quarrels with them whenever they cross the area. “They do not want us to use that road. There are already two police cases related to this issue,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Tirunelveli city, Dr V Prassannakumar, held talks with members of both communities and defused the tension. Subsequently, Thachanallur police registered a case under the SC/ST Act and arrested three persons.

“The youths hit the woman’s vehicle, following which she chased them for about one km up to the temple. Both sides attacked each other. However, subsequent stone-pelting by a section of people turned it into a caste-related issue. The situation is now under control,” a police officer said.