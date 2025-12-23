TN man suffers 40 per cent burns as wife sets him on fire for pawning jewels

TIRUCHY: A 39-year-old man suffered 40% burns after his wife set him on fire over a family quarrel on Sunday. He has been admitted in hospital and his wife was arrested based on his complaint.

According to police, N Prakash and P Ramanamani (34) of Poosari Street near Keezha Chinthamani, have been married for six years but did not have children.

Recently, Prakash reportedly mortgaged Ramanamani’s jewellery to raise money and took a house on lease. Over time, Ramanamani used to quarrel with Prakash urging him to retrieve her jewellery.

On Saturday night, the couple had yet another argument during which Ramanamani allegedly abused Prakash and his family, and he assaulted her. Later, while Prakash was sitting in front of the house, Ramanamani poured kerosene over him and set him on fire. Neighbours rescued him and rushed him to Tiruchy MGMGH for treatment.

Sources said Prakash sustained over 40% injuries and recorded his statement about the incident with a magistrate. The Fort Station police registered a case on Sunday under Sections 118(2) and 109(1) of the BNS and arrested Ramanamani. She has been remanded to Tiruchy Special Prison for Women.