Two years after dog bite, Tamil Nadu youth dies of rabies

Rabies symptoms can appear few yrs after bite: Official

Official sources said it is unclear if the boy was entirely unvaccinated for the bite or if he had failed to complete the full vaccination course.

“While examining the youth, doctors found that he was disoriented. On learning about his history of a stray dog bite around two years ago, they suspected rabies-related brain fever and referred him to the Tiruvallur GH. He was diagnosed with rabies there and later referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital,” the official told TNIE.

Health officials said Diva was fond of playing with stray dogs and had often been seen doing so. “Even the attendants were not sure when exactly the bite had occurred. We believe the youth did not inform anyone or take it seriously. Proper vaccination is crucial, as rabies symptoms can appear even a few years after the bite,” the official said.

Public health expert and former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandaswamy said the incubation period of the virus can be from 10 days to a few years. In the instant case, two reasons are scientifically possible — the boy would have been bitten or licked by a dog again, or the virus from the first bite would have been trapped in the healed wound, and it may have been activated again due to an injury in the same place — he said.

(With inputs from Sinduja Jane @ Chennai)