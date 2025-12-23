Weeks after deepam row, people allowed to visit temple on Thiruparankundram hill

MADURAI: Nearly three weeks after restrictions were imposed in the wake of deepathoon row (December 3), the district administration on Monday allowed devotees to visit the Kasi Viswanathar temple located atop the Thiruparankundram hill, amid continuing vigilance.
Darshan at the Kasi Viswanathar temple was allowed from 12.40 pm with police imposing stringent conditions. Devotees were allowed to climb the hill only after they produced Aadhaar cards and registered their address and contact details at the foothills. No one was allowed to carry camera or other recording device. Police said devotees would be allowed to visit the temple only between 6 am and 6 pm.
As part of enhanced security measures, police personnel were deployed along the mountain path leading to the temple and the alternate route via Kottai Street. While police removed barricades in front of Palaniyandavar Temple Street, they remained along the hill path.
Officials said the controlled reopening was intended to balance religious sentiments while ensuring law and order in the sensitive area. They added that restrictions could be reimposed if any disturbances were reported.
The move comes a day after authorities allowed the ceremonial flag pole to be taken to the Sikandar Dargah for the Santhanakoodu festival, which will continue until January 6. A section of residents of Palaniyandavar Temple Street alleged that permission to climb the hill was granted primarily in view of the festival.
Meanwhile, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said Tamil Nadu firmly remains secular, and attempts made by sanatana forces to turn the hill into “another Ayodhya” will never succeed. He praised the government for not implementing an “unjust court order”.
Accusing the RSS and the BJP of using religion for political polarisation, Thirumavalavan said sanatana forces had raked up the deepam controversy because they were targeting the Sikandar Dargah. Further, the VCK chief alleged that RSS was promoting a “Brahminical Rashtra” rather than a Hindu Rashtra. He also attacked TVK chief Vijay and NTK chief Seeman, accusing them of acting as indirect tools of the BJP and the RSS to weaken the Dravidian, Periyarite and Ambedkarite political traditions in Tamil Nadu.