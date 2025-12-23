Weeks after deepam row, people allowed to visit temple on Thiruparankundram hill

MADURAI: Nearly three weeks after restrictions were imposed in the wake of deepathoon row (December 3), the district administration on Monday allowed devotees to visit the Kasi Viswanathar temple located atop the Thiruparankundram hill, amid continuing vigilance.

Darshan at the Kasi Viswanathar temple was allowed from 12.40 pm with police imposing stringent conditions. Devotees were allowed to climb the hill only after they produced Aadhaar cards and registered their address and contact details at the foothills. No one was allowed to carry camera or other recording device. Police said devotees would be allowed to visit the temple only between 6 am and 6 pm.

As part of enhanced security measures, police personnel were deployed along the mountain path leading to the temple and the alternate route via Kottai Street. While police removed barricades in front of Palaniyandavar Temple Street, they remained along the hill path.

Officials said the controlled reopening was intended to balance religious sentiments while ensuring law and order in the sensitive area. They added that restrictions could be reimposed if any disturbances were reported.