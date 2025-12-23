‘Will be stripped of his uniform’: MLA Velmurugan warns Katpadi DSP

VELLORE: Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi MLA T Velmurugan on Monday issued a warning to Katpadi Deputy Superintendent of Police P Palani at a public meeting held near Vallimalai that if his party members who come for work related to public welfare are disrespected, the DSP “will be stripped of his uniform”.

“A DSP in Katpadi disrespects our party office-bearers when they come to the police station for public-related work. They are not coming for personal reasons. Give them their due respect.

Treat people who come to the police station with respect, DSP sir. Otherwise, you will be stripped of your uniform,” Velmurugan said, adding he has previously transferred several SPs.

“We are not people who disappear, we are people who make others disappear. Anyone who raises a hand against the public will face hanging in my cashew grove,” Velmurugan said.

Referring to BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran’s statement about Thiruparankundram turning into another Ayodhya, Velmurugan said, “Don’t do that. We say, make it the land of Vallalar and Vaikundar.”