Woman cop in Tenkasi fined Rs 1 lakh for delaying FIR in dowry case

TENKASI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday imposed penalty of Rs 1 lakh and recommended disciplinary action against a woman inspector of Alangulam all women police station for mentally harassing a complainant and her daughter, who had filed a complaint in 2019 seeking the recovery of gold jewels worth Rs 1 crore from her doctor-husband.

The commission also made a recommendation to the state government to direct the Superintendent of Police of Tenkasi to conduct a fresh investigation to recover 881 grams of gold jewels from the woman’s husband.

In his complaint, P I Arul Lingam stated that he and his daughter A L Monica filed a complaint with the all women police station on September 19, 2019, demanding the recovery of jewellery.

“However, Roslin Saviyo, the then inspector, refused to register the complaint. After Lingam appealed to the then SP, the case was registered on September 29, 2019. The delay enabled her husband Dr T Vinothkumar’s family to conceal the jewellery. Saviyo further referred the case for inquiry by the Social Welfare Department (SWD) unnecessarily, causing further delay and mental agony,” Lingam alleged.

Saviyo denied the allegations and stated that Monica had given contradictory statements to the SWD. In his order, SHRC member V Kannadasan stated that his inquiry established that the inspector had colluded with Vinothkumar.