After stir, four house owners get time till January 8 to vacate mutt land in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Residents of four houses built on the encroached land of Gurunamachivayar Mutt were granted time till January 8 to vacate the premises following a protest led by the PMK, CPM and CPI. The protest was staged when the officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department reached the spot on Tuesday to implement a Madras High Court order to remove the encroachments.

Meanwhile, two among the four encroachers — families of Gopalakrishnan and Venkatesan — vacated their houses on their own, and their houses were demolished. The remaining two occupants — families of S Kumar and Bharathi — sought time. HR&CE officials asked them to submit written requests to the department seeking time.

The land on Vengaan Street houses temples dedicated to Vinayagar, Atmanathar, Yogambal, Gurunamachivayar and Manickavasagar.

The Thirupparkadal Theertha Kulam on the premises was cleared of encroachment earlier. According to temple tradition, the site is associated with Saint Manickavasagar, and it is believed that Lord Nataraja inscribed the Thiruvasagam there. The court order to hand over the houses to HR & CE department follows a petition filed by a devotee, Vanchinathan, seeking removal of 22 houses near the temple, constructed without permission. Later, the court reiterated its direction to the department to seal the houses and take possession with police protection.