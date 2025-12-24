AIADMK-BJP talks begin, seat matrix starts doing rounds in Chennai

CHENNAI: The AIADMK, which leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, and the BJP began preliminary talks for the 2026 Assembly election, including plans for a joint campaign of leaders and assessment of the current political situation in the state, on Tuesday.

The talks held at a hotel between the AIADMK team led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and the BJP team led by Piyush Goyal, union minister and BJP’s poll in-charge for TN, lasted 90 minutes. Goyal met Palaniswami after consulting the office-bearers of the BJP high-level committee at the party headquarters in Chennai.

After the talks, rumours started doing the rounds about EPS’ purported nod for inclusion of former CM O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK in the larger NDA alliance as separate political entities and not under AIADMK. It was also speculated that AIADMK wanted to contest in 170 seats and allocate 23 seats each to BJP and PMK.

A key AIADMK functionary, however, said the party’s willingness to contest in at least 170 seats could be an intelligent guess considering that the total constituencies is only 234, but the number of seats to be apportioned to individual NDA allies was not discussed in the meeting. As per sources, BJP leaders seem to have expressed willingness to send double-digit number of members to the Assembly and they would soon come up with the list of constituencies they would like to contest.