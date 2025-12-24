Child labour among Assam migrants on rise in rural Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Setting off the alarm bells, the members of the child welfare committee have found the number of child labourers, particularly among migrant families, is on the rise in the rural areas in the district.

Claiming that the situation is the fallout of the integration of National Child Labour Project (NCLP) units with the education department, the members said after the merger, the frequency and effectiveness of field inspections designed to combat child labour have declined.

A source at the child welfare committee pointed out child labour is particularly rising among Assam natives in areca nut processing units across Thondamuthur region. “Previously, the NCLP had been conducting regular inspections and were operating centres to educate children from the migrant community. However, the situation has changed after the integration,” he said.

Testifying the finding of the child welfare committee members is a door-to-door survey conducted by a group of students in Thondamuthur area from December 8 to 18, where they found many migrant children working in areca nut units. Their study revealed around 30 operational units employing Assam children and their families. They identified nearly 30 child labourers, but reported facing obstacles while attempting to speak to them and were warned against doing so.