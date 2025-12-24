CM Stalin slams EPS for silence on MGNREGA

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and the BJP-led union government over what he described as the systematic dismantling of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In a post on X, Stalin questioned claims that the proposed VB-G RAM G scheme would provide 125 days of employment, pointing out that even the statutory guarantee of 100 days was not fully implemented by the centre.

He accused the BJP of now attempting to introduce a new scheme loaded with conditions, without guaranteeing even a single day of work.

The CM further criticised Palaniswami for failing to raise his voice against these measures and accused him of misleading the public instead of questioning the centre.