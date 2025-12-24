CM Stalin urges EAM to secure release of TN fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene diplomatically to secure the early release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, and to work towards a permanent solution to the long-pending fishermen issue.

In his DO letter, Stalin referred to the December 23 arrest of a Rameswaram-based fishing boat with 12 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, after they had left from the Rameswaram fish landing centre.

Stalin said the continued arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen and the seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan authorities had severely affected their livelihoods and caused widespread distress among coastal fishing communities. He pointed out that such incidents continue to occur despite repeated representations.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the CM said that as of now, 248 fishing boats and 62 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, including 18 apprehended in 2024, remain in Sri Lankan custody.

Stalin urged the centre to take up the matter urgently through appropriate diplomatic channels and convene meetings of the Joint Working Group or fishermen-level talks at the earliest. He stressed the need for a permanent and mutually-acceptable solution to prevent further apprehensions and ensure the safety and livelihood of Indian fishermen operating in the region.