Construction of river training walls at TN's Chandirapadi to be completed by March 2026

MAYILADUTHURAI: The construction of river training walls and infrastructural improvement of the fish landing centre at Chandirapadi village in Tharangambadi taluk of Mayiladuthurai has picked up pace and is expected to be completed by March 2026 even though the stipulated deadline is December next year. The project being implemented at a cost of Rs 32 crore under the NABARD scheme through the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department.

Chandirapadi is a fishing village with 2,895 fisherfolk engaged in fishing activities using 13 mechanised boats and 212 fibre boats. The village depends on the Nandalar estuary and landing facilities for daily fishing operations. “The ongoing works include the construction of stone pitching walls along 260 metres on the southern side and 220 metres on the northern side of the river, a 60-metre boat berthing jetty, and dredging of 96,250 cubic metres to improve fishing operations in the area,” said T Gowthaman, assistant engineer, Fisheries Department.

The project commenced in February 2025, and almost 75% work is completed. “We are currently completing the Jetty. Dredging is yet to start, which will most probably commence in a month. As of now, 235 metres out of 260 metres south and 205 metres out of 220 in the north river training wall is completed,” said the official. A fish landing centre was constructed in Chandirapadi at a cost of Rs 10 crore and was inaugurated on August 20, 2024. The facility includes a 75-metre boat berthing jetty, a fish auction hall, a net mending shed, road access for 150 metres, and dredging work of 50,000 cubic metres at the river mouth.