Disgruntled TVK cadre attempt to block Vijay’s vehicle over party posts

CHENNAI: A group of disgruntled office-bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) laid siege to the car of party president and actor Vijay, raising slogans against the decision of the party’s general secretary, N Anand, regarding the appointment of party functionaries.

According to party sources, TVK leadership had scheduled to issue appointment orders to party functionaries, including district secretaries and others, for around 10 districts. For this purpose, the leadership had invited selected functionaries to receive the appointment orders from Vijay.

In this situation, Ajitha, a long-time functionary of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, who was eyeing the post of Thoothukudi district secretary, came to know the district secretary post was being given to someone else. Following this, she, along with her supporters, arrived at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur. However, security personnel did not allow her in. When Vijay arrived in his car, Ajitha and her supporters blocked the vehicle.

Subsequently, one of the functionaries from Panaiyur held talks with Ajitha and her supporters and pacified them by assuring that a state-level posting in the women’s wing would be given to Ajitha, following which they dispersed.

Later in the evening, TVK released a two-minute video. In it, a group of women, who did not introduce themselves but appeared to be from a camp opposing Ajitha, alleged that she had staged a protest with the backing of the DMK.