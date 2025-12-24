DMK functionary booked for attempt to murder youth over relationship with daughter in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Police registered a case against Selva Karunanidhi, DMK north union secretary of Kalakkad, for allegedly trying to kill a youth by ramming a car into him, objecting to the latter’s relationship with his daughter.

The youth is the son of Thiraviyam, a Congress leader and former president of Soorangudi village panchayat. The girl and youth are majors and belong to the same community, police said.

According to police, the youth and Karunanidhi’s daughter were in a relationship for some time. “On Monday, the two were talking in a public place when Karunanidhi arrived at the spot in a car. Seeing them together, he sped towards the youth and knocked him down, inflicting injuries,” the police said, adding Karunanidhi is on the run.

Bystanders rescued the injured youth and sent him to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. Based on a complaint, Kalakkad police registered a case against Karunanidhi under several BNS sections including attempt to murder.

“Statements from the victim and eyewitnesses are being recorded, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events,” police sources said.

Karunanidhi was not arrested as on Tuesday evening, according to sources.