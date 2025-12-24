Forest staff try to reunite black leopard cub with mother near Maruthamalai foothills in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Staff of Coimbatore forest division are taking efforts to reunite the black leopard cub with its mother at the leprosy colony near Maruthamalai foothill on Wednesday morning.

The black leopard cub was allegedly abandoned by its mother near the house and was found alone by the locals. Following information from residents, forest department staff visited the spot and rescued the animal. The cub was shifted to a cage safely.

According to N Jayaraj District Forest Officer, "Our priority is to minimise human presence around the leopard cub and reunite it with its mother safely.

"The animal was found in the private place near to the reserve forest, and we are monitoring the situation carefully," he said.

The veterinarian will also be checking the health of the animal, and the other team is tracking the whereabouts of the mother leopard.