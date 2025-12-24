Hundreds take walk through history at Porunai museum in TN's Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Hundreds thronged the Porunai Museum in Reddiyarpatti after it was opened to the public on Tuesday, reflecting the keen interest among people in learning about the region's ancient civilisation and archaeological heritage. District Collector Dr R Sukumar was among the visitors.

The museum, inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on December 20, showcases antiquities unearthed during excavations at key sites along the Porunai (Thamirabarani) river basin, including Adichanallur, Sivagalai, Korkai and Thulukkarpatti. The exhibits provide a comprehensive understanding of Tamil Nadu's antiquity.

To facilitate access, TNSTC has begun operating special buses to the museum from Tirunelveli Junction bus stand via Kokkirakulam, Vannarpettai, Palayamkottai bus stand, the new bus stand, Sarah Tucker College Road and the Joe School junction.