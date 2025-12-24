Hundreds take walk through history at Porunai museum in TN's Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Hundreds thronged the Porunai Museum in Reddiyarpatti after it was opened to the public on Tuesday, reflecting the keen interest among people in learning about the region's ancient civilisation and archaeological heritage. District Collector Dr R Sukumar was among the visitors.
The museum, inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on December 20, showcases antiquities unearthed during excavations at key sites along the Porunai (Thamirabarani) river basin, including Adichanallur, Sivagalai, Korkai and Thulukkarpatti. The exhibits provide a comprehensive understanding of Tamil Nadu's antiquity.
To facilitate access, TNSTC has begun operating special buses to the museum from Tirunelveli Junction bus stand via Kokkirakulam, Vannarpettai, Palayamkottai bus stand, the new bus stand, Sarah Tucker College Road and the Joe School junction.
"Entry fee has been kept minimal to encourage wider public participation. The ticket charges are Rs 20 for adults, Rs 10 for children and Rs 5 for students. Foreign nationals are charged Rs 50 for adults and Rs 25 for children. Additional charges have been fixed for a 5D theatre at Rs 25 and a VR 7D boat simulator experience at Rs 25. Camera charges are Rs 30, while video cameras are permitted on payment of Rs 100. The museum functions from 10 am to 7 pm, with entry tickets issued only up to 6 pm. It remains closed on Tuesdays and on national holidays," a press release from the district administration said.
On Tuesday, visitors including students, parents and history enthusiasts, were seen keenly observing the artefacts displayed. The campus also features an open-air theatre for performing arts, archaeological models, a sales outlet for local handicrafts, battery-operated vehicles, pedestrian-friendly walkways, landscaped green spaces, seating areas and recreational facilities for children.