Kerala man tries to transport Rs 56.50 lakh cash on bike, held

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Rural police seized Rs 56.50 lakh unaccounted cash that was being transported by a 38-year-old man from Kerala, in a special compartment inside the fuel tank and under the seat cover of a bike, near Walayar, on Tuesday.

According to the police, during a vehicle check near Velanthavalam police checkpost, a man on a bike towards Kerala turned the vehicle around in a suspicious manner and attempted to flee upon seeing the police. Police followed him and caught him near Appachigoundenpatti.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the person, H Shafiq (38) of Malappuram in Kerala, who was engaged in gold business, had hidden Rs 56.50 lakh cash in the bike’s compartments and was attempting to take it to Kerala without proper documents.

During the investigation, it was revealed that he had obtained the money by selling old gold jewellery to people in Coimbatore.

Shafiq and the seized cash were handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation.