Madras HC imposes Rs 25K cost on litigant for withdrawing petitions

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently imposed Rs 25,000 cost on a petitioner, while permitting him to withdraw two of his petitions, saying that it is the court's duty to ascertain the reasons and disallow such requests if there is abuse of judicial process.

The litigant, M V Radhakrishnan from Madurai, had filed a petition seeking a CB-CID probe on his complaint against an officer and another seeking vigilance inquiry into the alleged leak of his complaint copy to said officer.

Justice K Murali Shankar noted that the petitioner did not provide a proper reply as to the reason for withdrawing the petitions. "While the petitioner can seek to withdraw the writ petition, the court has discretion to grant or deny it, and it is not an absolute right. The courts are duty-bound to find the reasons for withdrawal and may refuse permission to prevent abuse of judicial process," the judge observed. Since the petitioner, who appeared before the court in person pursuant to a direction, had not given any reason, except stating that he did not want to proceed with the petitions, the judge permitted him to withdraw, but imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on him, payable to the High Court Legal Services Authority within a month.