Madras University forms fresh panel to look into irregularities in 2014 recruitment

CHENNAI: Alleged irregularities in the recruitment of professors at the University of Madras, dating back more than a decade, remain unresolved, with the syndicate now deciding to constitute yet another committee to “examine faculty explanations”, even as action is yet to be initiated on an inquiry report submitted in May this year.

The newly-formed panel includes two syndicate members from private colleges and one faculty member from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Critics have questioned whether such members have the requisite independence and institutional knowledge to examine sensitive internal governance issues.

The issue pertains to the recruitment of 22 professors under a June 1, 2014 notification. The appointments were challenged in 2019 by Syed Rahamuthullah before the Madras High Court, citing deviations from UGC regulations and university norms. In August 2024, the court directed the university to complete an inquiry and take action within six months.In compliance with the order, UoM constituted a high-level inquiry committee with Sarit Kumar Das, professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, as convenor, and S Gowri, former V-C of University of Madras, and P Jyothimani, retired judge of the Madras High Court, as members. The committee examined the recruitment process and submitted its report in a sealed cover in May 2025.