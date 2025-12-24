Madras University forms fresh panel to look into irregularities in 2014 recruitment

CHENNAI: Alleged irregularities in the recruitment of professors at the University of Madras, dating back more than a decade, remain unresolved, with the syndicate now deciding to constitute yet another committee to “examine faculty explanations”, even as action is yet to be initiated on an inquiry report submitted in May this year.
The newly-formed panel includes two syndicate members from private colleges and one faculty member from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Critics have questioned whether such members have the requisite independence and institutional knowledge to examine sensitive internal governance issues.
The issue pertains to the recruitment of 22 professors under a June 1, 2014 notification. The appointments were challenged in 2019 by Syed Rahamuthullah before the Madras High Court, citing deviations from UGC regulations and university norms. In August 2024, the court directed the university to complete an inquiry and take action within six months.In compliance with the order, UoM constituted a high-level inquiry committee with Sarit Kumar Das, professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, as convenor, and S Gowri, former V-C of University of Madras, and P Jyothimani, retired judge of the Madras High Court, as members. The committee examined the recruitment process and submitted its report in a sealed cover in May 2025.
The syndicate took up the report at its meeting in August 2025, and resolved to seek explanations from the five professors who are still in service -- S Sundaram, V Bhuvarahamurthy, S Manivasakam, S Saravanan and S Sumathi. Several others have since retired. Their replies were placed before the syndicate in sealed covers at its meeting held on December 22.
However, instead of taking a final decision based on the explanations, the syndicate has decided to appoint another three-member committee to scrutinise the replies. A former V-C of the university raised concerns over the process, questioning whether officials from private colleges could examine explanations submitted by professors of a state university to which they are affiliated to. “A faculty member of a private college is certainly not eligible to inquire into the replies of professor rank faculty of a university. This undermines both the integrity of the university and the spirit of accountability,” the former V-C said. A syndicate member, requesting anonymity, said the decision could further delay closure of the matter, particularly in light of the HC directive to complete the process within a stipulated time frame. “All this is being done to intentionally delay action against those five professors,” another member alleged.
However, a senior higher education department official said the additional committee was meant to ensure procedural fairness. “The matter involves several legal implications and the replies need to be examined thoroughly,” the official said.