New road to address traffic issue at Palpannai junction in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: To address traffic congestion at the Palpannai traffic signal, the state government may conduct a study to assess the feasibility of developing the bund road along the Uyyakondan canal bypassing the Palpannai junction. Thiruverumbur MLA and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who inspected the bund road along with officials from various departments on Tuesday, said a tar road would be constructed, subject to feasibility clearance.
“Traffic congestion at Palpannai has become a serious concern, and the demand for an alternative route is justified. A detailed technical study will be conducted to assess the feasibility of widening the road. If found viable, the bund road will be upgraded,” the minister told media persons.
“Discussions were also held on implementing measures to reduce traffic congestion and prevent accidents. Proposals include widening the Tiruchy–Thanjavur NH, installing pedestrian signals, additional streetlights in poorly lit areas, repairing damaged lights, diverting heavy vehicles from Thuvakudi via the ring road during peak hours”, the minister added.
The demand for an alternative road has long been raised by commuters and corporation councillors. The 2.2-km-long bund road, which starts near the Ariyamangalam bridge connects with Senthaneerpuram on the Tiruchy-Madurai National Highway, It is currently used by two-wheeler riders and cyclists. The Palpannai junction suffers from inadequate infrastructure. The Tiruchy-Thanjavur stretch lacks service lanes, while the other highway is narrow. Motorists have to wait through three to five traffic signal cycles, causing delays.
Speaking to the TNIE, Ward 39 councillor L Rex said the bund road is largely damaged. “ If developed as a proper road, it can serve as an effective alternative route,” he said. District collector V Saravanan told the TNIE that the bund road is very narrow and involved a crossing over the Uyyakondan canal. The PWD will have to construct a bridge. A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared. We are exploring short-term measures to ease congestion,” he said.