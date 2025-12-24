New road to address traffic issue at Palpannai junction in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: To address traffic congestion at the Palpannai traffic signal, the state government may conduct a study to assess the feasibility of developing the bund road along the Uyyakondan canal bypassing the Palpannai junction. Thiruverumbur MLA and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who inspected the bund road along with officials from various departments on Tuesday, said a tar road would be constructed, subject to feasibility clearance.

“Traffic congestion at Palpannai has become a serious concern, and the demand for an alternative route is justified. A detailed technical study will be conducted to assess the feasibility of widening the road. If found viable, the bund road will be upgraded,” the minister told media persons.

“Discussions were also held on implementing measures to reduce traffic congestion and prevent accidents. Proposals include widening the Tiruchy–Thanjavur NH, installing pedestrian signals, additional streetlights in poorly lit areas, repairing damaged lights, diverting heavy vehicles from Thuvakudi via the ring road during peak hours”, the minister added.