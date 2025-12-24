Nine killed, six injured as government bus collides with two cars in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Nine persons were killed and six others were injured in a road accident involving a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus and two cars on a national highway near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district.

Three women, three men, and a two-year-old child travelling in the car were killed on the spot.

Two more bus passengers died at the Government Hospital in Perambalur.

According to police and local sources, the accident occurred at Ezhuthur when a government bus travelling from Tiruchy to Chennai suffered a front tyre burst.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and entered the opposite carriageway.

The bus then collided with two cars that were travelling from Chennai towards Tiruchy.

Ramanatham police rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies and shifted the injured to the Perambalur Government Hospital.

The police have begun an inquiry to ascertain the identities of the victims and details of their travel, including their place of origin and destination.