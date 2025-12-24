One dead, four critical after man sets kin on fire in dispute over splitting accident aid in TN

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 55-year-old man set his second wife, her mother-in-law from the first marriage and her two children ablaze while they were asleep following a dispute over a compensation of Rs 11 lakh.

While the woman’s mother-in-law, identified as Sikander Bivi, died of burn injuries, four others, including the suspect, Akbar Ali, residing at Muslim Odaitheru near a mosque in Sivakasi, are undergoing treatment at Sivakasi Government Hospital.

The police said Akbar Ali used to frequently quarrel with his second wife Syed Ali Fathima (35), whom he married a few years ago, over the compensation which was allotted to Fathima and her children — Parveen Banu (18), now a class 11 student, and Syed Farooq (16), studying in class 10 now — following the death of her first husband, Mubarak Ali, in a road accident in Aruppukkottai in 2017.

Akbar Ali, on Tuesday, allegedly entered the house with a petrol can, poured petrol on Fathima, Sikander Bivi, and the two children while they were asleep, and set them on fire.