OPS shelves unification bid as push for alliance with Vijay’s TVK gains majority in party

CHENNAI: A large section of functionaries of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Thondarkal Urimai Meetpu Kazhagam (AIADMTUMK) on Tuesday reiterated their readiness to align with TVK, led by actor Vijay, to “teach a lesson” to AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for rejecting efforts at reunification. Meanwhile, a smaller section of the kazhagam has expressed its willingness to align with DMK.

Former CM O Panneerselvam, who is leading the outfit, deferred his decision till the Pongal festival, saying “Thai Piranthaal Vazhi Pirakkum” (When Thai dawns, a way forward will emerge). However, Panneerselvam vowed to teach a lesson to Palaniswami and accepted his supporters’ view that, hereafter, he would not press for ‘unification’ of the party. On Tuesday, Panneerselvam consulted with district secretaries individually, seeking their views.

Sources said more than 80% of them urged him to align with TVK since NDA has abandoned him. They also said going back to NDA, accepting a few seats would not augur well for his self-respect. Sources also said around 15% of the functionaries, including a few senior people, said it would be better to support DMK. However, keeping a close watch on the political developments, Panneerselvam decided to defer his decision by three more weeks.