Religious structures don’t need NOC, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that religious buildings that have started functioning between 2019 and 2024 in adherence to Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, will be exempted from the need to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the district collector for obtaining planning permission.

Addressing the Christmas celebrations organised by the DMK’s minorities welfare wing here on Tuesday, he said that this exemption will also be applicable to those religious buildings that had applied for planning permission during this period. The CM said the announcement followed a request in this regard by DMK MLA Inigo Irudhayaraj, who also spoke at the function.

The 2019 rules, which have undergone some amendments since, says “The competent authority shall not entertain any building application for construction of buildings in relation to any religious institution unless such application is accompanied with a No Objection Certificate obtained from the district collector” and defines religious institution as “any temple, math, mosque, church or any other place of worship, which is dedicated for the benefit of or used as of right, by the public as a place of religious worship”.

During his address, the CM recalled various welfare measures implemented by the incumbent government for the benefit of minority communities and highlighted how the DMK and the state government had always extended support to them. Appealing to the minority community, he said, “DMK and the secular progressive alliance will stand firmly by your side. Likewise, you must always stand by us.”