Road accident victim's kin seize private company's bus, demand compensation in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 60 people seized a bus belonging to a private company after the death of a 24- year-old man in an accident near Krishnagiri, on Tuesday.

Police sources said that last Wednesday, V Raja alias Padavittan (24), a farmer from Bethanapalli village near Krishnagiri was heading towards Kaveripattinam on his motorcycle when he was knocked down by the bus near Avathanapatti. Raja rammed into another two-wheeler driven by C Krishnaraj (43) of Devasamuthiram village. Raja was admitted to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital and later taken to a private hospital in Coimbatore, where he died without responding to any treatment on Monday evening.

On Tuesday afternoon, over 60 relatives of Raja seized the bus, which was headed from Krishnagiri to Rayakottai, and demanded compensation from the private company.

After the accident, Krishnaraj’s son Vishal (18) filed a complaint against the bus driver, V Velan (36) of Thotta Poovathi, who was arrested and later released on bail.

Following the demonstration on Tuesday, Krishnagiri DSP C Murali reached the spot and tried to pacify the villagers till evening but to no avail. The private company’s representatives also did not reach the police station as of Tuesday evening.