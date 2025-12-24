Southern Railway starts construction of new lines in TN's Arakkonam to reduce halting of trains

CHENNAI: To reduce the halting of suburban and express trains in the Thiruvalangadu-Arakkonam section due to track constraints, the Chennai division of Southern Railway has undertaken major yard remodelling works at Arakkonam. The project includes the construction of third and fourth railway lines between Puliyamangalam and Arakkonam station, straightening of tracks, extension of the century-old subway near the railway station.

The yard upgradation works, which commenced last month, are being carried out at a cost of Rs 97 crore. Currently, trains from Chennai Central bound for Arakkonam, Tiruttani and Katpadi often halt in the Thiruvalangadu-Arakkonam section due to the presence of only two lines between Puliyamangalam and Arakkonam. The addition of two more lines will eliminate the need for track changes, thereby reducing delays for trains bound for Bengaluru, Kerala, Tirupati and Mumbai, as well as suburban services.

Official sources said that during the construction of the third and fourth railway lines in the Tiruvallur-Arakkonam section in 2005-2006, the tracks could be laid only up to Puliyamangalam due to space constraints. For the remaining 2-km stretch between Puliyamangalam and Arakkonam, only two lines were available, forcing both express and local trains to share same tracks.