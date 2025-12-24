Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 TN fishers, seizes boat

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday arrested 12 fishermen from Rameswaram for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), and seized an unregistered mechanised boat used by them. Meanwhile, the family members of the arrested fishermen staged a road roko in Rameswaram, demanding their immediate release.

Condemning the arrest, the fishermen association in Rameswaram announced a one-day hunger strike on Wednesday (December 24) and declared a protest on Friday (December 26).

The arrested fishermen have been identified as K Prabath, S Santhiya Nivastan, V James Heiton, C Kayus Raj, A Toja, A A Antony Telman, P Akpo Nijo, J R Maria Ando Peston, A Korpasev, A Mathanson, S Nimal Sagayam, and J Ananth — all hailing from Thangachimadam. Officials identified the boat owner as A Jothibas of Manthoppu, Thangachimadam, near Rameswaram.

Sources from the fisheries department said that more than 350 vessels ventured into the sea from the Rameswaram fishing harbour on Monday night. Early on Tuesday, the Lankan navy intercepted an unregistered mechanised boat, carrying the 12 fishermen, allegedly straying into the SL waters between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar. The fishermen, along with the boat, were taken to the naval camp at Thalaimannar for further legal proceedings.

The arrest, occurring a day before Christmas Eve, has plunged the fishing hamlets in Rameswaram into grief. The fishermen association convened a meeting on Tuesday and urged the union and state governments to take immediate steps to release the fishermen and the seized boat. They appealed to the Prime Minister, who is expected to visit Rameswaram later in January, to address their concerns.