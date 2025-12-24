Teacher arrested under Pocso dies of heart attack in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: A 55-year-old government school teacher near Dharmapuri arrested under Pocso Act last week, allegedly died due to heart attack on Monday night.

The arrested teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a class 9 girl in the last week of November. On December 15, the school headmistress filed a complaint against him at Dharmapuri All Women’s Police Station under Pocso Act. He was suspended on the same day by Dharmapuri Chief Education Officer Jothi Chandra. The next day the teacher was arrested and sent to Dharmapuri District Jail, the police said.

The teacher complained of chest pain and he fainted in the prison. Subsequently when he was taken to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, he was declared as brought dead. Around 100 relatives of the deceased blamed the prison authorities for his death. Autopsy was conducted and body was handed on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, a Deputy Jailor of the jail, Sundara Pandiyan, lodged a complaint at Dharmapuri town police station about the death on Tuesday.