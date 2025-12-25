29-year-old constable held for filming teen girl in bathroom

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old constable who worked as the Pollachi station inspector’s car driver was arrested on Tuesday for filming a 19-year-old girl while she was bathing in her house.

The arrested person, Madhav Kannan of Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai, was given a separate room to stay in the inspector’s house in Madukkarai, Coimbatore. As the inspector often goes out, a relative lived at her place to take care of her daughter. The relative’s 19-year-old daughter also stayed there.

Last Friday, while the police inspector was out on duty and the girl went to the bathroom to change, when Madhav allegedly took a picture of the woman on his phone through the toilet window. When the girl saw him, she raised her voice. When Madhav did not open his door despite knocking for a long time, the inmates at the house informed the inspector. She arrived there and informed the Madukkarai police. During inquiry, it was revealed that he took videos on his phone and deleted them after the girl found it.