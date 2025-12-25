Activist to file contempt of court blaming road relaying without milling in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A city-based road safety activist has decided to file a contempt of court petition with the Madras High Court blaming senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Government and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) over the relaying of roads without properly milling.

K Kathirmathiyon, a member of the Coimbatore district Road Safety Committee and secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, cited continued non-compliance to official orders despite repeated representations. He claimed relaying without milling violates court orders and government instructions in this regard.

Raising the matter he has served notices to the Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department, the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA), and the CCMC Commissioner.

According to Kathirmathiyon, the issue dates back to a writ petition filed by Coimbatore Consumer Cause in 2020, following which the State government gave an undertaking before the High Court that the height of roads would not be increased "under any circumstance" while relaying them.

Based on this, the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Municipal Administration issued detailed instructions mandating milling or scraping of existing road surfaces before relaying, preparation of longitudinal section drawings to maintain the finished road level, and inclusion of strict clauses in tender documents to penalise violations.

However, Kathirmathiyon complained that these directions have been routinely ignored by local bodies, including the CCMC, resulting in a steady increase in road heights across the city. He said this has caused serious problems for residents, including water stagnation, flooding of houses, and damage to property entrances.