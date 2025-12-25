‘AMMK not part of NDA, will decide alliance after February’: TTV Dhinakaran

THENI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will decide its alliance stand for the 2026 Assembly elections only after February, party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage to former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran on his death anniversary at Andipatti, Dhinakaran dismissed as rumours that AMMK has joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and secured six Assembly seats. Dhinakaran further claimed that AMMK has emerged as an unavoidable political force in Tamil Nadu and all major political parties have been approaching him for an alliance. Further, he said irrespective of which alliance he joins, AMMK will field its candidate in Andipatti.