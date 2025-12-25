Black leopard cub spotted in Kovai colony

COIMBATORE: Efforts are under way by the Coimbatore forest division to reunite a six-month-old female black leopard cub with its mother near the Maruthamalai foothills. The black female leopard cub was spotted behind a house in Leprosy Colony. On information, the forest department staff rescued the animal on Wednesday.

According to district forest officer (DFO) N Jayaraj, “Our priority is to minimise human presence around the leopard cub and reunite it with its mother safely. The animal was found on the private property near the reserve forest.”

The animal will be monitored at a safe distance throughout the night and the staff expects the mother leopard to lift the cub in the wee hours. “We have tracked the mother leopard through its pug marks inside the forest during the daytime on Wednesday. We have also not fed the animal anything. We will decide on the next course of action if it is not reunited on Thursday,” said the official.