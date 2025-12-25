Dilapidated school compound walls in Coimbatore pose threat to students

COIMBATORE: Unsafe school buildings in Coimbatore district have become a cause of concern as the School Education Department has failed to take up their repairs promptly. There are around 1,200 government schools with compound walls in the district.
"About 100 of them have compound walls with structural issues, including cracks, partial collapses, and overall dilapidation. Insufficient wall heights and poorly maintained surfaces further exacerbate these conditions. Given the risk of sudden collapse, the school education department should prioritise these repairs immediately to safeguard the well-being of students," sources say.
K Kathir (name changed), a resident of Somayampalayam village on the outskirts of Coimbatore city, told TNIE that at least 10 meters of the compound wall of a local primary school collapsed about six months ago because it was weak.
He alleged that work has yet to start; as a result, stray dogs enter the campus during school hours, posing a threat to children. Sometimes students go outside through the broken parts of the wall.
S Chandrasekar, zonal secretary of the Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam, pointed to the death of a Class 7 student after a dilapidated wall collapsed at a government school in Tiruvallur district.
"To prevent such incidents in government schools, the school education department must focus on repairing not only the compound walls but also the school buildings, keeping student safety in mind," he urged.
He demanded the department to appoint school watchmen and secure compound walls to prevent trespassing and protect school property.
When asked about the issue, a senior official from the school education department said that they have been carrying out repair of buildings and compound walls using Samagra Shiksha and CSR funds.
"We are expecting funds from Samagra Shiksha; once we receive them, the repairs to the compound wall will be taken up," he said.